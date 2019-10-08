Jon Masters lived on a boat with his service dog, Sheba. But when he was briefly put behind bars for trespassing on a beach, the leaky vessel sank because he wasn’t there to bail out as usual. He lost everything. So with no home and no money, and only his trusty companion by his side, his next move was surprising – but it turned his life around.
When A Homeless Guy Saved His Money To Buy Art Supplies, His Actions Had Shocking Results
In fact, Masters is his artist’s handle; Jon’s real name is Spiel. The now-homeless man hadn’t known he was trespassing; he’d sailed from New Orleans to Pensacola, Florida, having grown tired of The Big Easy. Police spotted him walking with Sheba on Pensacola Beach, where dogs aren’t permitted, and locked him up. Although Masters was reunited with his pet two weeks later, in the meantime his boat – and home – had sunk.