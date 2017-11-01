If You See These Sinister Figures In The Forests Of Japan, They’ll Make Your Blood Run Cold

A walk through the woods can be a very way pleasant to spend the time… or a very, very unpleasant one. A wrong path, a twisted ankle, getting lost in the dark, or perhaps most heart-stopping of all, coming across something scary when it’s least expected. These can all turn an enjoyable stroll into a terrifying ordeal. So here’s hoping that you never come across one of Japanese artist Nagato Iwasaki’s installations among the trees – at least without warning.
The forest itself can play tricks on the senses. Is that a pair of eyes glinting from the shadows? Was it a branch that brushed up against your back or something else? What about that snapping sound? Just a small animal stepping on a twig or the footsteps of someone – or something – stalking you?
Japan has its share of spooky forests, as you might expect from a country with such a rich horror-story tradition. And the best known of these is Aokigahara, or the “Suicide Forest,” a place haunted by the 100 or more suicides that are committed there each year. Not a place to wander too far alone in, then.
