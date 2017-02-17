20 Body Art Masterpieces That Are So Ingenious, You Won’t Believe Your Eyes

Body painting isn’t just something your five-year-old cousin does when he gets too wild with his art set. In fact, in the hands of gifted individuals, it can lend itself to incredible works of visual splendor. And the following 20 examples, made by masters of their craft, are so astonishingly good that you’ll scarcely be able to believe your eyes.
In 2012 artist Johannes Stötter won the World Bodypainting Championships. And looking at his amazing tree frog creation, we can totally see why. In fact, this stunning design, which actually consists of five intricately painted models in vivid colors, leaves us jumping for joy. Toad-ally breathtaking.
Creating this amazing human giraffe was a pretty tall order for British artist Emma Fay. Indeed, her model friend, body contortionist Beth Sykes, could only hold this elongated pose for a few seconds at a time. That meant that Fay had to paint fast to capture the animal’s spots. And the painstaking process was completed in six hours, with everything apart from the yoga mat-crafted ears the work of Sykes and Fay alone.
20 Secrets About The Wizard Of Oz That Reveal What Really Went On Behind The Scenes
This Russian Model Did The Most Insane Photoshoot Hanging Off The Edge Of A 1,000ft Skyscraper
When Doctors Said This Marine’s Baby Was Dying, A Desperate Mission Was Launched To Save Him
This WWII Hero Saved 75 Lives During The Battle Of Okinawa, Yet He Refused To Even Carry A Weapon
20 Things About The James Bond Movies That Even The Biggest 007 Buffs Won’t Know
The Moment These Twins Snuggled Their Newborn Twin Sisters Is The Most Magical Image Of Sibling Love
The Rangers In This National Park Go To Extreme Measures To Protect Their Rhinos From Poachers
20 Characteristics Shared By Exceptionally Likable People
This Cat Was So Infected, He Couldn’t Even Open His Eyes. Then One Woman Heard His Cry For Help
A Firefighter Saved Her From The Boston Marathon Bombing, And Now They’ve Shared Some Magical News
20 Baking Ideas With High Expectations That Ended Up As Horrendous Realities
This House Is Being Turned Into A Luxury Villa, But A Nazi Once Used It For Horrific Atrocities