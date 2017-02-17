20 Body Art Masterpieces That Are So Ingenious, You Won’t Believe Your Eyes

ADVERTISEMENT

Body painting isn’t just something your five-year-old cousin does when he gets too wild with his art set. In fact, in the hands of gifted individuals, it can lend itself to incredible works of visual splendor. And the following 20 examples, made by masters of their craft, are so astonishingly good that you’ll scarcely be able to believe your eyes.

In 2012 artist Johannes Stötter won the World Bodypainting Championships. And looking at his amazing tree frog creation, we can totally see why. In fact, this stunning design, which actually consists of five intricately painted models in vivid colors, leaves us jumping for joy. Toad-ally breathtaking.

ADVERTISEMENT

Creating this amazing human giraffe was a pretty tall order for British artist Emma Fay. Indeed, her model friend, body contortionist Beth Sykes, could only hold this elongated pose for a few seconds at a time. That meant that Fay had to paint fast to capture the animal’s spots. And the painstaking process was completed in six hours, with everything apart from the yoga mat-crafted ears the work of Sykes and Fay alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT