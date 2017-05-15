20 Inspired Tattoos That Transform Scars Into Stunning Artworks

ADVERTISEMENT

As well as leaving a physical mark, some scars can leave damaging psychological effects on our bodies. It’s no wonder, then, that so many people decide to cover them up or to incorporate them into tattoos. And when they do, the results can be absolutely stunning.

This ingenious tattoo may seem like an over-the-top solution for a pretty insignificant scar, but there’s nothing like making the most of an opportunity. And that’s exactly what this woman has done, incorporating her raised scar into a design that sees a feather strapped to her leg.

ADVERTISEMENT

Permanent scars don’t have to mean the end of the world. All you need is a little creativity. And that’s exactly what this inspired individual had when he gave his surgical scar some inked-on stitches using a tattooed needle and thread. Indeed, his wound’s sewn straight up.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT