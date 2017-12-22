When A Man Looked At This 1860s Painting, He Noticed An Intriguing Object In The Girl’s Hands

ADVERTISEMENT

When Peter Russell paid a visit to Munich’s Neue Pinakothek, he probably didn’t expect to see what he did. Indeed, in one of the paintings on display at the German museum was an object that seemed as if it shouldn’t have been there. Why? Well, this artwork was from the mid 19th century – and one mysterious item depicted in it seems considerably more recent than that.

Russell himself, meanwhile, hails from Glasgow, Scotland. At one point during his working life, he was a local government officer; now, though, he’s retired. And like many of us, Russell goes overseas from time to time. At one point in 2016, for instance, he spent some of his free time soaking up the culture in Munich.

Indeed, while Russell was on his German vacation, he traveled to the Neue Pinakothek museum, which houses 18th and 19th century European art. Among the paintings shown there, moreover, is a piece by Austrian artist Ferdinand Georg Waldmüller; this is thought to have been created in around 1860.

