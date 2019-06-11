A Man Picked Up This Painting Of Jesus In A Thrift Store. Then Later It Sold For A Staggering $135K

ADVERTISEMENT

The Head Of Christ perhaps ranks among the most identifiable works of art ever produced. And yet when Paul Beaty discovered a pair of originals while browsing a Chicago thrift shop, they’d been discarded like unwanted artifacts. However, when he realized what he’d come across, Beaty then learned of the rare pieces’ material value.

Beaty discovered the Head Of Christ artworks at a Salvation Army store in Chicago early in 2016. And yet, although the images are believed to be the most widely reproduced of all time, he knew he’d found something noteworthy. It was a find, then, that many thrifters only ever dream of.

As Beaty had suspected when he’d first spotted them, the Head Of Christ paintings he’d stumbled across were originals. Then, after bartering with the thrift store sales clerk, he took the pair home at a reduced price. And following a bit of internet sleuthing, he would learn just how special his discovery was.

