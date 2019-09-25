In the opinion of many, Leonardo da Vinci was one of the most important artists from the Renaissance era. Over the course of that period, he was responsible for several famous works, including the beautiful The Virgin of the Rocks. But in August 2019, though, a group of specialists made an incredible discovery beneath the painting’s canvas that amazed the world.
Experts Have Uncovered A Secret Painting Of Christ Hidden Beneath A Leonardo da Vinci Masterpiece
Da Vinci grew up in Vinci, Italy, alongside various members of his family after his birth in 1452, before moving to Florence. And in the years after that, the artist would go on to produce some remarkable paintings, such as The Last Supper and the Mona Lisa. However, his famous works didn’t end there.