A Woman Struggled With Her Mental Health, But When Medics Saw Her Art They Made A Shocking Diagnosis

ADVERTISEMENT

Down one of the many corridors in Cambridge, U.K.’s Addenbrooke Hospital, a woman is struggling with her demons. For close to two decades, Lorna Collins has battled mental health problems, but her carers cannot agree what is really ailing her. One says one thing, the next something else, but none of it is helping Collins to get better.

And what ails Collins is putting her life in danger. Anorexia has her firmly in its grip. At the worst time in the disorder, she becomes dangerously thin, not even half a healthy weight. With a body mass index measured at 12, the risk of organ failure has become real – her wellbeing has truly reached the level of life or death.

ADVERTISEMENT

Through all this, Collins has no way to explain what she is feeling. She just cannot express herself in a way her doctors can understand. The woman, once a lecturer at university, now finds herself confined for the good of her mental health, with no voice to tell the world how she feels.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT