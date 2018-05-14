This Artist Can Turn Himself Into Any Pop Culture Character, And The Results Are Awesomely Creepy

ADVERTISEMENT

In high school, Jonathan Stryker was a self-described geek who loved reading comic books and was often the target of bullies. These days, however, he’s getting the last laugh, as his passion for popular culture has turned him into a cosplay sensation taking the internet by storm. And on his social media pages, Striker channels well-known characters using completely self-made costumes that are both wildly creative and slightly disturbing.

Stryker himself is a native Floridian who grew up in Miami with two elder siblings. And, in fact, his love of geek culture was influenced by his brothers; Stryker joked in a 2017 interview with the Miami New Times that he “absorbed their nerdiness.”

When Stryker entered high school, however, bullies picked on him for being gay. He would escape his cruel classmates by camping out in the school gym and devouring comic books. “I didn’t have a lot of friends; I didn’t talk to anyone,” he has said of that time.

