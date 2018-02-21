A Designer Transformed This Old Water Tower Into A Family Home – And Inside It’s A Thing Of Beauty.

ADVERTISEMENT

It has long been popular for designers and architects to find ways of re-purposing industrial buildings. These structures often have an historic or even an iconic appearance, and thus are sometimes sought after by those looking for a more unique living space. Patrick Mets is one such individual.

Mets has always been interested in water towers in his native Belgium, the brick and concrete structures that used to supply people with water across the country. And while working for a company in Brussels, he began to dream of living in one of these structures. As a result, he eventually set out to make his dream a reality.

Speaking to filmmaker Kirsten Dirksen in a video uploaded to YouTube in May 2017, Mets explained, “For one and a half years, we [drove] around on a motorbike, looking for water towers. [It] was also a bit of a challenge to find them, because sometimes they are near the roads, sometimes they are in the middle of a forest.”

