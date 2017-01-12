ADVERTISEMENT

Working outside is how this intrepid guy deals with grief, he explained. And he would need a big project to get through his latest sadness. For a prolonged battle with cancer had recently robbed him and his wife of their dog – a pet they had cherished.

In the immediate aftermath of his loss, he began work on a concrete koi pond. Only before he finished that project, his son was born. So naturally, he had other priorities and duties as a father to perform and put the backyard projects on hold.

