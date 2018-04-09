Some Dude Took Home This 400-Year-Old Tree Stump. Then He Revealed What He Was Really Doing With It

By Chris Wharfe
April 9, 2018
Image: grahamvinyl

Most of the time, people don’t voluntarily bring centuries-old, rotting tree stumps into their homes. Unless, that is, they’re anything like Brent Graham, who decided that doing so would actually be a great idea. Fortunately, however, he had great plans for the 400-year-old stump – and the results of his handiwork are simply stunning.

Image: Ninadoiron

Normally, you would pay good money to get tree stumps removed. After all, a rotting stump can grow root diseases and affect other nearby flora – not to mention the irritating and unsightly shoots that can grow from its roots. However, rather than removing and disposing of the stump altogether, one man had other ideas.

Image: Facebook/Brent Graham

Graham resides in Torrance, California with his partner and daughter. He has a particular passion for working with his hands, as evidenced through his Instagram account and personal website. Indeed, they both display various projects he’s completed in his workshop over the years, from an acoustic guitar to a word clock.

