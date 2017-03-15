The 20 Most Stunning Royal Wedding Dresses Of All Time

ADVERTISEMENT

Whenever a royal wedding is announced, all thoughts go straight away to the dress. Who will design it? What will it look like? Will it start a new trend among brides? People are right to think that way, as royal wedding dresses almost always go on to be iconic in their country of origin. Here are 20 of the most awe-inspiring gowns worn by queens and princesses on their happiest day.

20. Princess Claire of Luxembourg

Princess Claire of Luxembourg, known before her marriage to Prince Felix as Claire Lademacher, actually technically got two royal wedding ceremonies: a civil one and a religious one. But she saved her gorgeous Elie Saab-designed silk gown for the latter, which took place in France on September 21, 2013. It’s stunningly chic!

19. Marie-Chantal, Crown Princess of Greece, Princess of Denmark

The nuptials between Pavlos, Crown Prince of Greece and Marie-Chantal Miller were a million-dollar affair which saw multiple monarchs gather in London on July 1, 1995. So, naturally, there was no scrimping on the wedding dress. Apparently, Miller’s Valentino gown was worth $225,000 and took 25 people four months to make.

