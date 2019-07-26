An Autistic Girl Refused To Remove The Same Dress, So A Family Friend Resorted To Desperate Measures

ADVERTISEMENT

During a person's younger years, they might grow attached to certain items around their home. Indeed, from action figures to books, these objects can become permanent fixtures in the hands of a child. But while most grow out of this phase, Kate Bell faced a unique situation with her daughter.

A resident of Cheshire, England, Bell’s little girl Elsie is autistic. Connected with that, the youngster became very attached to a specific dress in her closet. The item in question was made from a dark gray fabric, sporting a multi-colored heart in the center with a jagged design running through it.

After taking a liking to the dress, Bell’s daughter then refused to wear anything else from her wardrobe. As a result of that, there would no doubt be some challenges ahead for the mom, with the frock getting a lot of wear and tear. However, everything changed in July 2019.

