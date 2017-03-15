These Twin Sisters Hated Their Natural Hair, But Now The Internet’s Gone Totally Wild For It

Sisters Cipriana Quann and TK Wonder live and work in New York City. Not only are they sisters, but they are identical twins, with one very defining feature. Their amazing hair.
Indeed, their natural hair had always set them apart from other girls. Growing up, at home the twins were always encouraged to embrace their locks. In fact, they were taught that it’s the unusual features that make a person beautiful.
In a 2015 interview with Marie Claire, the twins described the kinds of things curious people used to ask them. The pair had to answer queries like, “How do you hold your head up with all that hair?”, “Is that all yours?” and “Are those dreadlocks?” That kind of thing could get to you after a while.
