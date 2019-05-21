This Bride Wore A Black Wedding Dress On Her Big Day – And She’s Kickstarted A New Gothic Trend

ADVERTISEMENT

When you think of weddings, what images do you picture? Maybe a large elaborate church with throngs of excited guests inside. Perhaps a horse-drawn carriage or a limousine carrying a beautiful bride in a traditional white dress. Indeed, the pale wedding gown has become one of the iconic images of wedding days.

That’s so much the case that any deviation from the white bridal gown tends to raise eyebrows. With this in mind, you can imagine social media’s response when online blogger Sophie Cachia did just that. But surely simply wearing an alternative wedding color wouldn’t cause too much of a stir, right?

Well, Cachia didn’t choose just any palette for her big day. If she had selected a similarly bright tone, then her dress might not have made as much impact as it did. Instead, the blogger went with a color that’s perhaps more widely associated with other, less celebratory, occasions.

