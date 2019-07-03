Chelsea Clinton Has Changed Drastically Over Time, And Here’s What You Need To Know About Her Style

ADVERTISEMENT

Chelsea Clinton’s style has grown with her as she transitioned from White House teenager to well-groomed author and advocate for global health. But is there more to her fashion choices than meets the eye? Some commentators have wondered whether the former First Daughter’s wardrobe has been motivated by particular career aspirations.

Many best remember Chelsea Clinton as an awkward teenager yet to find her own style while her dad Bill sat in the Oval Office in the West Wing of the White House. And yet, despite identifying as a Democrat, some of her early fashion choices could only be described as conservative.

However, as Chelsea transitioned from teenager into adulthood, her personal style grew up with her. Having navigated through college and university, she emerged as a smart and sophisticated young woman with a wardrobe to match. Then her fashion sense would strengthen as a working mom with a high-profile career.

