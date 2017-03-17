After Fashion Schools Rejected Her Because Of Her Condition, This Teenager Blazed A Phenomenal Trail

Isabella Springmuhl is a 20-year-old woman from Guatemala. Ever since she was a little girl, she had one dream. She wanted to be a fashion designer one day.
However, Springmuhl came across a hurdle or two in her quest to design clothes for a living. And the worst part was probably the fact that one of the things that seemed to hold her back was totally out of her control.
Springmuhl applied to a few fashion schools in Guatemala. But unfortunately she was in turn rejected by two different institutions. The reason why, apparently, was because she has Down’s syndrome.
Here’s What These Classic Horror Movie Characters Look Like Underneath The Makeup
This Teen Was Called A Monster Because Of Her 500 Birthmarks. But Now She’s The One Who’s Smiling
20 Bestselling Books That Were Rejected By Publishers Before They Became Classics
20 Animals Doing Things For The First Time With Absolutely Priceless Reactions
This Dude And His Cats Recreated Iconic Movie Scenes, And It’s Genius
These Photos Found In His Mistress’ Bedroom Reveal A Side Of Adolf Hitler You’ve Never Seen
20 Pawn Stars Secrets That Reveal What Really Goes On Behind The Scenes
This Jogger Fought With An Attacker In A Restroom, And Her GPS Recorded The Frightening Event
After This K-9 Was Shot In The Face By A Suspect, His Distraught Partner Didn’t Know If He’d Make It
This Foster Child Is Taken From An Abusive Home, And It’s Just The Start Of Her Heartbreaking Tale
After This Woman’s Waters Broke At 22 Weeks, She Stunned Doctors Who Said Her Baby Wouldn’t Survive
This Dog Was Hurled Down A 22-Floor Garbage Chute And Left At The Mercy Of An Approaching Compactor