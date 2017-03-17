After Fashion Schools Rejected Her Because Of Her Condition, This Teenager Blazed A Phenomenal Trail

By Francesca Lynagh
March 17, 2017
Isabella Springmuhl is a 20-year-old woman from Guatemala. Ever since she was a little girl, she had one dream. She wanted to be a fashion designer one day.

However, Springmuhl came across a hurdle or two in her quest to design clothes for a living. And the worst part was probably the fact that one of the things that seemed to hold her back was totally out of her control.

Springmuhl applied to a few fashion schools in Guatemala. But unfortunately she was in turn rejected by two different institutions. The reason why, apparently, was because she has Down’s syndrome.

