This Mom Bought A Frumpy Wedding Dress At A Thrift Shop – But Then Turned It Into A Thing Of Beauty

When a young mom found a frumpy vintage wedding dress at a thrift store, she knew she simply had to have it. But while the gown might have once made a bride feel like a princess on her wedding day, the high neckline, puffy sleeves and acres of lace hadn’t aged well. However, its new owner saw beyond the drab dress before grabbing a pair of scissors and her sewing machine to make a stunning transformation.
Sarah Tyau is something of a social-media sensation. The 33-year-old mom-of-three from Salt Lake City, Utah, has more than 90,000 Instagram followers and is a YouTube star as well. A devoted wife and mother, she loves sewing and home decorating.
Tyau married husband Jay in May 2007. Together they have two daughters – nine-year-old Adi and eight-year-old Ana – and a three-year-old son called Aiden. It was when their first daughter arrived that Tyau’s husband started a blog to document their life as new parents.
