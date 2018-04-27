20 Of The Most Beautiful Celebrity Wedding Dresses From The Past Six Decades

ADVERTISEMENT

There are many exciting aspects to a celebrity wedding. The guest list, the venue, the cake… and, of course, the dress. Fashionistas love nothing more than picking over the finer details of wedding dresses worn by the rich and famous. And, when it comes to bridal gowns for the great and the good, it is usually a case of the more expensive, creative and outrageous the better – as we shall see. Over the years, there have been some absolutely gorgeous examples that have stood the test of time. Alas, not all of the actual marriages wore so well – but the beautiful dresses will be remembered forever. Here is a look at more than 60 years’ worth of head-turning and history-making bridal outfits…

20. Chrissy Teigen, 2013

Supermodel Chrissy Teigen does not do things by halves. When she married the famous singer-songwriter – and aptly named – John Legend in 2013, she wore not one, but three dresses. On social media she shared a picture of herself wearing arguably the prettiest, a Vera Wang strapless gown featuring petals which had been cut out by hand. And, as a veteran of catwalks worldwide, Teigen certainly knew how to work it.

19. Kate Middleton, 2011

The dress that Kate Middleton wore to tie the knot with Prince William was deemed so important that it actually has its own Wikipedia page! The 2011 outfit was created by top English fashion designer Sarah Burton, a fact veiled in secrecy until the bride alighted from her wedding car at Westminster Abbey on the big day. The garment’s exact price remains unknown – but there can be little doubt it was high! The dress was critically acclaimed – those in the know were impressed with its elegant mix of traditional and modern elements.

