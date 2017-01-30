ADVERTISEMENT

Once upon a time, young French model Thylane Blondeau was known as “the most beautiful girl in the world.” No big deal, you might think, lots of models are given that moniker. Except, Blondeau was literally a girl, and she was barely even into double figures when a Vogue photo shoot she participated in raised questions about the use of child models. But that was back in 2011. So, what’s she up to now?

Blondeau was born to a pair of French celebrities: her father is footballing star Patrick Blondeau and her mother is actress and TV host Véronika Loubry. But her heritage wasn’t all the little girl had going for her: she was also very pretty.

Her parents got her into child modeling almost right away. In 2005, at the age of just four, little Blondeau walked the runway at a Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show. Many years later, she would mention on her Instagram that she’d long forgotten it.

