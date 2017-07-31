This Teen Spent Years Living In Shelters. Then He Designed A Prom Dress That Transformed His Life.

ADVERTISEMENT

He knew he wanted to make a big statement at prom, but no one expected him to cause such a stir online. Indeed, he and his date stepped out looking incredible – and it was the start of something big.

Jimelle Levon is an 18-year-old with an awesome story. In fact, the youngster has made quite a name for himself – and his success wasn’t handed to him on a plate by any means.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, Levon’s childhood wasn’t exactly plain sailing. He didn’t have a very settled upbringing at all. Indeed, he and his mom sometimes didn’t even have a proper home of their own when he was growing up.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT