These Twins Sent Shockwaves Through The Fashion World – And Their Jaw-Dropping Photos Show Why

When photographer Vinicius Terranova started a photo series on beauty, he aimed to document the diversity of appearances found throughout the world. But when the artist discovered a pair of 11-year-old sisters, the twins exceeded every expectation he had. And now that Terranova’s work is finished, his former subjects are taking the world by storm.
Lara and Mara Bawar came into the world marked by a very distinctive condition. The twins were born in Guinea-Bissau but were raised in Brazil. And they were born with albinism – a disorder characterized by melanin deficiency. Essentially, the sisters grew up without pigment in their hair or skin. Consequently, the pair possess a beautifully singular and eye-catching look.
Certainly, albinism is rare within the world’s population. In fact, it is so infrequent that only one in 17,000 people are estimated to have the condition. And Lara and Mara’s sister Sheila – who is two years their elder – doesn’t have the disorder.
