This Is The Real Reason British Women Wear Hats – And The Truth May Just Surprise You

If you’ve ever displayed even a passing interest in British fashion or customs, you may have noticed that their women tend to be very keen on hats – particularly on special occasions, such as at a wedding. But it turns out it’s more than just a fashion choice. Indeed, there’s actually a very specific reason the women of the U.K. don such distinctive headgear. And the truth may just surprise you.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll know that on May 19, 2018 Prince Harry and Suits actress Meghan Markle tied the knot at Windsor Castle. Harry, sixth in line to the British throne, now carries the title of Duke of Sussex, while Meghan is the Duchess of Sussex. The pair had been dating since July 2016, and announced their engagement in November 2017.

Of course, a royal wedding is no small occasion for the Brits, nor indeed the rest of the world. In fact, some 29 million Americans reportedly tuned in to watch the nuptials unfold, along with hundreds of millions worldwide. And on such an historic occasion, stunning headwear among the female attendees was a given.

