This Woman Created A Dress For A Ball, But When She Spins Her Transformation Blows People’s Minds

As soon as Ivy Thompson heard about a masquerade ball taking place in Seattle, Washington, she immediately saw the gown she wanted to wear. The concept was as fanciful as the Cinderella-style dress that inspired it. But when everyone saw the fairy-tale transformation, it completely blew their minds.

Like the fairy tales that sometimes inspire Thompson, she lives a somewhat double life. When describing herself, she claims that she is an “English teacher by day, seamstress by night”. Indeed, her Instagram account is a magical portal into her secret sewing world.

Thompson’s Instagram page is full of wonderful, self-made garments. She creates everything from jumpsuits and skater dresses to basic work-wear for the classroom. The teacher even managed a wardrobe’s worth of vintage-inspired clothing for her honeymoon in the most romantic of cities, Paris.

