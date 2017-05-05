For Over 40 Years, This Photographer Took Pictures Of The Same Buildings As They Fell Into Decay

ADVERTISEMENT

Camilo José Vergara’s photography gives us an intriguing glimpse into the passage of time. For the past 40 years, he’s been using his camera to document the changing face of the American inner city. Using an intriguing technique he’s managed to capture the passage of time. And the results can only be described as breathtaking.

Rather than just taking photographs of the decaying state of certain areas, Vergara went one step further. His project spans four different decades, and it’s an eye-opening look at just how much change the cities of America have undergone in that time. And it’s all thanks to Vergara’s perseverance.

Instead of just taking one photo of a building, he came back time and time again. Over nearly half a century he took images from the same place, creating a story focused on a single, changing view. These strange time lapses document areas in New York, Los Angeles, and many other American cities.

