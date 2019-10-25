An Artist Wanted $60,000 To Paint An Office – But Turning The Money Down Was The Better Decision

Young graffiti artist David Choe has caught the eye of the owners of a little-known tech company. In 2005 they offer him $60,000 to paint murals on the walls of their new offices in Palo Alto, California. But Choe turns the money down – he’ll do the job, but there’s something else he wants as payment.
Los Angeles native Choe has translated his love of graffiti, born in his teenage years, into a career in the art world. He writes and draws for several publications, including Vice, Hustler and Ray Gun. On top of that, he uses what he dubs “dirty style” in creating figurative art that features powerful, adult themes.