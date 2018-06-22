After This Guy Got A Job With Audi, He Sent Them Pictures Of A Tiny Toy SUV

ADVERTISEMENT

As a photographer, your portfolio of creative work is crucial to earning assignments in a very crowded and competitive field. Mexican Felix Hernandez can certainly attest to that, as he was hired for an advertising campaign by auto giants Audi off the back of his previous projects. However, after successfully getting the job, the photographer had the nerve to turn ’round and submit pictures of a tiny toy SUV to the car manufacturer.

It all started in March 2016, when Audi unveiled its new Q2 model at the Geneva Motor Show in Switzerland. This was the German company’s first compact SUV, fully customizable in its design and aimed at younger drivers. The car was launched in Europe in November of that year, and was due to arrive in the States in early 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

With this in mind, the manufacturer’s publicity periodical, Audi Magazine, got together with Audi Middle East to devise an advertising strategy for the Q2 in 2017. However, unlike some middle-of-the-road car adverts, this campaign had some very special requirements which needed a painstaking eye for the tiniest detail. So, in the circumstances, who better to call than young Felix Hernandez?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT