A Guy Spent 10 Months Making A Sphere Out Of 42,000 Matches. Then He Set His Giant Creation Ablaze

ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever wondered what it might look like if a solar flare was to consume our planet, as has been the subject of one too many sci-fi movies, then one New York-based artist may be able to give you some idea. Yes, watching this enormous sphere of matches burn is absolutely mesmerizing, and just a little terrifying. Either way, if you’ve ever wanted to see 42,000 matches go up in flames, now’s your chance.

The man behind the incredible project is Ben Ahles, an artist from Vermont. He now resides in New York, where he runs a YouTube channel called “All is Art.” Ahles has uploaded more than 30 videos in the past four years, which together have millions of views, earning him over 5,000 subscribers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of his most popular projects have involved his pet rabbit, Wallace. In September 2014, for instance, he constructed a huge cardboard castle for the bunny to explore. And as part of the structure, he included an Iron Throne from the Game of Thrones TV series comprised entirely of carrots.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT