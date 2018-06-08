20 Grocery Stores Totally Blazing A Trail Into The Future

ADVERTISEMENT

As technology progresses and people think up even more creative solutions to common problems, it’s fun watching the mainstays of modern life try to keep up – including the humble grocery store. And while your local mom and pop store might not be able to do much to adapt to the 21st century, there are a handful of stores out there that are definitely forward thinking enough to be living in the future.

20. These blue bags for cold items

Once you’ve spent ages buying groceries, the last thing you want to do is come home and start organizing everything. This grocery store, however, has the solution: colored bags to separate out your frozen goods. Then you can not only put them away quicker, but first, before they start defrosting. Genius.

19. These air-conditioned pet stalls

In an ideal world, you’d be able to go to the grocery store without your dog in tow. But sometimes, you just can’t avoid it. Fortunately, this particular store in Denmark has large, air-conditioned stalls to keep your dog comfortable while you shop, away from other customers and loose groceries.

