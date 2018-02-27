20 Ingenious Design Ideas That Really Should Have Taken Off By Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, the little things can make all the difference. And these ingenious designs are a testament to that – solving all sorts of tiny problems, making life just that bit easier. Alas, they’ll probably all be news to you, because for whatever reason, they aren’t anywhere near as widespread as they should be. But once you see them, you’ll very much wish they were.

20. Preview highlighters

Honestly, this is blowing our minds right now. All those years of blindly highlighting text, hoping beyond hope that we hadn’t gone too far, when we could have all been using these. It seems so simple now. In fact, we don’t think we’ll ever be able to go back to regular highlighters again – as soon as this takes off, anyway.

19. Bike holders

Any frequent cyclist will know the pain of having to find somewhere to rest their bike while they take a rest of their own. This ingenious invention, however, kills two birds with one stone. Not only can you pop your bike into the seat, but you can then park yourself on to the bench too: perfect for grabbing a drink.

