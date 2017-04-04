20 Wonderfully Weird Inventions That Are Actually Useful

Even in this day and age, inventors are still finding unique solutions to everyday problems. However, some of their ideas are so weird, it’s hard to imagine them catching on. On the other hand, some are so amazing that it makes you wonder why no one had thought of them before. Take a look at these 20 bizarre but brilliant inventions, for example.
20. Reusable Candles
This clever holder allows owners to enjoy their favorite candles for twice as long. As the candle burns, wax then drips into a tube below and forms around a second wick. Once they’ve burned the first candle, owners can simply open the case and light up once more. This literally is a bright idea.
19. Spaghetti Measurer
Spaghetti is surely one of the hardest foods to measure accurately. However, this handy kitchen tool has made serving the right portion simple. Armed with it, you’ll never have to overload guests with mountains of carbs again.
Scientists Have Discovered The Largest Dinosaur Footprint Ever Found. And It’s One Of Thousands
When A Guy Rescued This Old Trunk From A Dumpster, What He Found Inside Brought Its Owner To Tears
After Neighbors Heard Desperate Cries Coming From A Drainpipe, This Woman Crept In To Investigate
20 Warning Signs That You Need To Treat Your Body Better
Allied Spies Were Able To Trick The Nazis Because Of This German Intelligence Chief’s Double Life
20 Everyday Hang-Ups That Are Holding Back Your Happiness
This Mom Died 5 Days After Delivering Her Son, So A TV Star Did Something Special For The Family
The Addams Family’s Uncle Fester Had A Crazy Life As A Child Star, And He Changed Hollywood Forever
20 Movies That Are Set To Take Over The World In 2018
When Dad Passed Mom Their Newborn Wearing Two Onesies, She Took One Off To Find A Secret Message
This Behemoth Lay Hidden In The Jungle For 30 Years. Then the Australian Military Made A Momentous Discovery
This Mom’s Crowdfunding Campaign For Her Kids Had People Up In Arms – But Now She’s Posted A Defense