20 Wonderfully Weird Inventions That Are Actually Useful

Even in this day and age, inventors are still finding unique solutions to everyday problems. However, some of their ideas are so weird, it’s hard to imagine them catching on. On the other hand, some are so amazing that it makes you wonder why no one had thought of them before. Take a look at these 20 bizarre but brilliant inventions, for example.

20. Reusable Candles

This clever holder allows owners to enjoy their favorite candles for twice as long. As the candle burns, wax then drips into a tube below and forms around a second wick. Once they’ve burned the first candle, owners can simply open the case and light up once more. This literally is a bright idea.

19. Spaghetti Measurer

Spaghetti is surely one of the hardest foods to measure accurately. However, this handy kitchen tool has made serving the right portion simple. Armed with it, you’ll never have to overload guests with mountains of carbs again.

