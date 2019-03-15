A Jeweler Documented How He Breathed New Life Into This Totally Destroyed Wedding Ring

ADVERTISEMENT

A goldsmith can face a number of different challenges in their line of work. Metalworker Jordan can certainly relate to that, as he not only creates custom jewelry, but he also fixes damaged pieces. With that in mind, the jeweler gave some in-depth insight into one such repair in January 2019.

For many people, items of jewelry can hold a lot of personal importance, whether they’re a gift or a piece handed down in the family. On that note, the job of a goldsmith is incredibly important, as customers put plenty of trust in the individual to look after a particular item.

Goldsmith Jordan is certainly aware of the responsibility placed upon his shoulders by those people. Based in Vancouver, Washington, he boasts plenty of knowledge in his field, working on several different projects. Given his experience, the metalworker decided to start his own company, which he named Modern Goldsmith.

