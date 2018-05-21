A Man Slid Open The Doors Of This Once-Abandoned Stable – And Revealed A Truly Awe-inspiring Space

By James Cannon
May 21, 2018
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: YouTube/Kirsten Dirksen
Image: YouTube/Kirsten Dirksen

House-hunting can be an incredibly stressful endeavor, as people try to visualize the look of their prospective home. Carlos Alonso can certainly relate to that, as he and his sister looked to purchase a new country property for their family. However, after recognizing the potential of a once-abandoned stable, the pair soon revealed an awe-inspiring space.

Image: YouTube/Kirsten Dirksen
Image: YouTube/Kirsten Dirksen

Back in 1995, Carlos co-founded an architecture firm with his sister Camino and Ignacio Lechon, named Ábaton Architecture. Based in Madrid, Spain, the organization quickly set up an additional construction company, meaning they could control that part of the process when working on their projects. The firm itself is run by Carlos, Camino, her husband and two more siblings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: YouTube/Kirsten Dirksen
Image: YouTube/Kirsten Dirksen

As they continued to establish themselves, Ábaton Architecture became known for their design elements, including space, light and sustainability. Over time, the firm earned a prestigious reputation in the Spanish capital. In 2008, though, Carlos and Camino’s skills were put to the test as they started their own search for a new family home.

ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
You may like
ADVERTISEMENT