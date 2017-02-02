This New York Man Took A Photo Every Day For Nearly Two Decades – But His Story Ended Tragically

ADVERTISEMENT

In early 1979 Jamie Livingston was still a 22-year-old film student studying at Bard College in upstate New York, and he had just got his hands on a Polaroid camera. On March 31, 1979, he took a picture. And then, at first without even realizing it, he started to snap a single image every day. It was the beginning of an incredible photographic project that would endure for nearly two decades but which would end in tragedy.

Many years later, in 2008, friend and fellow student Hugh Crawford told The Guardian, “He’d been doing it for about a month before he realized he’d been taking about one picture a day, and then he made a commitment to keep doing that.”

That commitment was to result in an extraordinary collection of more than 6,000 images. The photographs spanned from that very first day in 1979 right up until October 25, 1997. The final photograph was taken on the day of Livingston’s 41st birthday. This photo is from New Year’s Day, 1983.

