People Tried To Draw The Logos Of These Big Brands From Memory – And The Results Are Priceless

When you think of any big brand, the first visual association you will make is usually with the logo. Indeed, companies can rise and fall on the strength of their brand identity. But just how memorable these emblems really are is a difficult thing to determine. Happily, Salt Lake City signage corporation Signs.com has figured out a way to test consumer recall regarding these trademarks. It asked 156 Americans, aged from 20 to 70, to draw ten company logos from memory. And the results on paper are something to remember.
First off, Signs.com asked the experiment’s participants to draw the Apple logo. The tech giant’s symbol hasn’t changed much since 1977. In fact, only the color scheme has altered since the introduction of the iconic apple with a bite taken out. Nowadays, it is back to basics for the brand, with black, white and grey versions utilized rather than the striped rainbow in play until 1998.
Despite the simplicity and ubiquity of Apple’s logo, however, it appears not everyone can recall it correctly. Indeed, of the 156 people tested, 22 percent drew the bite on the left, rather than the right. And a surprising number drew the fruit in solid red, which it has never been. But 20 percent did get it almost spot on – no doubt much to the relief of Apple’s marketing team.
