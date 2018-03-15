20 People Who Each Went To Insane Lengths Just To Get An Awesome Photo

ADVERTISEMENT

As any photographer will tell you, there is often a lot more to a great picture than just whipping out your smartphone and snapping away. And while many photographs involve being in the right place at the right time, others are perfectly planned out – no matter the lengths the photographer has to go to. Indeed, whether it is balancing precariously from a cliffside, getting down with nature or flying high in the air, the creators of the following pictures were clearly prepared to do whatever it took to get the perfect shot.

Wedding photographers can often go to some crazy lengths for their clients. Take this guy, for instance, who has apparently decided that this married couple are worth abseiling down the side of a cliff face for. How the bride and groom got themselves up there in the first place is another matter entirely, however.

Without the context of the final image, it is hard to imagine what all those mad triangular mirrors could have been for. That does not make the end result any less mind-blowing, of course. And while a little help from Photoshop may have been required to seamlessly merge the mirrors into the surface of the water, it is still a fantastic picture.

