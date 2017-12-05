A Photographer Challenged Herself To Shoot In Ugly Places – And The Results Are Astonishing

ADVERTISEMENT

Photographers have been known to travel the world looking for spectacular scenery, such as dramatic seasides, ragged mountain ranges, picturesque cities and glamorous interiors. They’ll even risk life and limb for the right shot, on a volcano for example. But few, if any, have taken on the challenge of taking striking photographs in a hardware store.

Before embarking on a career in photography, Jenna Martin got herself a Masters in Psychiatric Rehabilitation. “I started my first counseling job and immediately knew I was in the wrong field,” she told Pictureline. And she explained, “I didn’t do well behind a desk with a routine and a boss. I barely lasted three weeks before coming home and declaring I was going to be a photographer.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Martin began her creative career taking photos of babies. She interned with photographer Jill Nauman, who specialized in newborn photography. It was here that she learned how to composite images and developed an interest in conceptual photography.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT