A Photographer Shot The Same Commuters For 9 Years – And His Pictures Show How Much They’ve Changed

The tedium of the everyday rat race can be enough to drive some people into the depths of either frustration or depression. Under the lens of a creative photographer, however, the simple act of commuting can be a source of bittersweet art and an insight into the lives of those around us.

New York City is bursting with sights and sounds to take in – the famous architecture and landmarks, the museums and galleries and of course, sprawling Central Park. No wonder it has been a muse to so many artists of all kinds over the years. Perhaps one of its most fascinating assets though is the millions of people who live and work in the city.

To look into the sea of faces that make up the daily rush hour can be overwhelming. For a while, everything is just a blur of humanity. But take the time to really look and certain faces within that blur start to stand out, those of individuals with entire lives that we can only guess at from their clothing and demeanor.

