19 Household Items That Prove You’re An Old Soul At Heart

ADVERTISEMENT

These days, it can feel like we’re under constant pressure to continually update our possessions. But the old adage, “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” comes to mind. And if that’s the mindset you live with, then chances are your home is full of vintage pieces. And if you can count these nostalgic household items among your own possessions, then you’re probably an old soul at heart.

19. A butter cookies tin

Any actual butter cookies that once resided in this tin are long consigned to the annals of history. Who knows? Maybe there were never any in there at all. It’s been so long that there’s no way to tell for sure. Either way, it’s probably now filled with something totally unrelated, such as sewing supplies, coins or old postcards – much to the disappointment of any visitors.

ADVERTISEMENT

18. Colorful Tupperware

Sure, Tupperware isn’t in itself indicative of an old soul. But when it’s shaped like this, and comes in these three colors – yellow, green and orange – you know it’s of a certain vintage. Or at least, you do if you’re of an equivalent vintage yourself. We’re not sure why these colors were so popular – especially that murky pea green – but they were everywhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT