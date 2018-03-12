20 Ingenious Inventions That You Need In Your Life

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s no denying that technology has made life so much simpler in the past couple of decades. But there are still a few little daily frustrations that really should have been taken care of by now. Thankfully, some of them have – you just didn’t know it. Yes, as soon as you see these ingenious inventions, you’ll understand why you need them in your life.

20. Storage chair

Regular skiers will know the plight of coming into a restaurant laden down with all your gear, such as your hat, helmet and gloves. Trying to find somewhere to put it all without subsequently leaving it behind later can be tricky. Unless you’re at this restaurant, that is, where the chairs have built-in storage. Genius.

19. Elevator rain alert

Sure, windows are a great gateway into the weather of the outside world – most of the time. But if you’re on the basement level, it’s good to have some indication of whether it’s raining before you step out and get soaked. It’s awesome, then, that this elevator in Osaka, Japan has a visual display to clue you in.

