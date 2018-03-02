20 Products That Are Just As Effective As Their More Expensive Equivalents

ADVERTISEMENT

Well-known brands are all well and good, but sometimes you are paying a hefty surcharge just for the recognizable name. After all, when so many costly products have more reasonably priced equivalents, what else is that extra cash buying you apart from a fancy logo? If you are unsure about where to begin looking for those less-expensive alternatives, however, here are a list of 20 to get you started. And rest assured, they are far from cheap knock-offs – in fact, they are just as effective as their more expensive counterparts.

20. Zenda the low-cost contender

Just because a product is widely known for being the best, does not make it true when you narrow your eyes. And the Zenda Naturals beauty sponge clears all this up beautifully. In fact, according to a swathe of positive customer reviews on Amazon, this less-pricey makeup sponge is actually more effective than the highly touted Beautyblender. Indeed, one enthused customer commented, “It’s firmer when dry, and yet softens to a cloud when dampened. The texture is finer and seems less likely to tear.” And for just $8 versus $20 for the Beautyblender, the Zenda budget version is a no-brainer.

ADVERTISEMENT

19. Screen your calls for less

Sure, you could get an Apple Genius to apply your screen protector. But then you would have to shell out for an expensive Belkin-brand version, which is somewhere in the region of $20 to $35, depending on the type of protection it offers. Or you could pay $8 for a two-pack of amFilm tempered-glass screen protectors, which do the job just as well for a fraction of the price. And going by reviews on the internet, they are also incredibly easy to apply.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT