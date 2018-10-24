20 Secret Messages Hidden On Everyday Products

ADVERTISEMENT

In business, profit is king. And, unfortunately, that mantra can often mean companies forgetting to have fun along the way – although that’s not the case when it comes to these ingenious product designs. Yes, all 20 of the following items contain some incredibly clever, funny and outright remarkable “Easter-egg-style” gems – from hidden messages to secret symbols.

20. This hidden floral design

Next time your raincoat gets wet, take a close look at the sleeve. And if nothing changes, then you know it’s time to upgrade to something like this ingenious item of clothing. That’s because when rain hits the garment, a hidden floral design appears. Yes, just as in nature, water makes the flowers grow.

ADVERTISEMENT

19. This life-affirming message

There’s nothing like a hidden message to brighten up your day, particularly when it’s as complimentary as this one. And secret notes don’t get much more wholesome than this. The best part is, though, is that the only way you’ll see it is if it’s true – that’s how you know it’s totally genuine.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT