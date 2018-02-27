20 Toy Design Fails So Hysterically Bad Someone Probably Got Fired

ADVERTISEMENT

Apparently, designing kids’ toys is a lot more difficult than anyone realized. How else do you explain these embarrassing gaffes? Indeed, from fundamental flaws to extreme innuendos, these toys are littered with design fails that would make anyone blush. Just make sure there’s nobody looking over your shoulder when you peruse them…

20. Freaky Chikapu

Introducing Chikapu, star of the Bizarro Pokémon universe. Really, whoever was responsible for this atrocity must never have seen an episode of Pokémon. But even then, why was their assumption that Pikachu has two tails, and lightning poking out of his head?

ADVERTISEMENT

19. Austrian 4×4

Ah, Austria. That well-known land of tropical oases, deserts and kangaroos. Okay, there are only two letters of difference between Austria and Australia, but the actual difference between the two countries couldn’t be bigger. So when it comes to something like this, it’s a mistake you don’t really want to make.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT