After Receiving A Sentimental Request, A Jeweler Shared His Meticulous Method Of Creating The Ring

In spite of the modern age we live in, pieces of jewelry continue to be treasured across the planet. Whether it’s a sparkly ring or glittery necklace, these prized items are still handed down through the generations, becoming heirlooms. With that in mind, a craftsman named Daniel Cap faced an interesting challenge in 2018.

Now Cap, from Sydney, Australia, runs a custom jewelry business called Object Maker in his native land. And prior to this, he gained around a decade of experience working in the sector, showcasing his talents and skills. During that time, the Australian also became a specialist in one particular area.

Indeed, Cap looked to make his pieces by hand, compared to the more “modern” methods used within the industry. In fact, he’s now a specialist in crafting Mokume Gane jewelry. And this technique sees a number of colors mixed with gold, before creating a wood-like effect on the surface. Interestingly, the method dates back to 17th-century Japan, and was used to make swords.

