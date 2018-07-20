20 Seriously Cool Items That People Actually Made From Scratch

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s something truly rewarding about making something with your own two hands – whether it’s a practical item or simply some stunning décor. Unfortunately, we don’t all have an endless well of creativity. If you’ve found yourself in need of some inspiration, then, these seriously cool projects should help you rediscover that creative spark – from funky light fittings through to a technology-powered mirror.

20. This Iron Throne phone charger

Believe it or not, this ingenious dock is actually made from tiny plastic swords – the kind you’d find in funky cocktails. They’ve simply been glued to a base made from wood and foam and then painted silver. While it may have been a time-consuming project, the results speak for themselves, as we’re sure Game of Thrones fans will agree.

ADVERTISEMENT

19. This D.I.Y. engagement ring

An off-the-shelf engagement ring is fine, but there’s something extra special about one you’ve designed yourself. And it isn’t actually that difficult. This guy simply designed it using computer software, and then he 3D printed a prototype for a jeweler to cast in platinum before adding the sapphire.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT