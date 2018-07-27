20 Simple Designs So Ingenious They Deserve An Award

ADVERTISEMENT

Not every award-winning design needs to be ridiculously elaborate or overblown. Indeed, it is often said that simplicity is the key to success. Just take these prize ingenious designs, which succeed so brilliantly precisely because they are so straightforward. We hope to elevate your experience of using everything from elevators themselves to supermarket carts with some canny but uncomplicated concepts.

20. Elevate your existence with feat of ingenuity

We have all been there – you clamber into an elevator with your hands full of grocery bags, only to be faced with a push-button panel of options. You then have to adopt an awkward fumble – and perhaps drop half your shopping – to press for the required floor. If this is a familiar scenario, you will get a kick out of these buttons, ingeniously placed near the ground so you can operate them with your feet.

19. The latest word in smart travel

To spare its bus drivers squinting at a ticket to check the validity of its date, a British bus company has come up with a very singular solution. The firm prints a random word of the day on each ticket sold. For instance, the one for March 6 was “LARD.” At first, you may think this is a fat load of good, but when you are relying on busy public transport to get around, anything that speeds things up is a real godsend.

