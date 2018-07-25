This Tiny Home Is Tucked Away In A Woodland, And Now You Can Glimpse The Enchanting Interior

By Poppy Jackson
July 25, 2018
It was back in November 2014 that Rebecca Grim began building a tiny wooden house to live in. Like in many other parts of the U.S. and Canada, property prices in her province of British Columbia had rocketed to the extent that Grim realized buying a home was out of the question. So instead of trawling around real estate offices, she resolved to create her very own abode.

Grim was keen to create a simple, refined space that she could actually afford, but to do so she needed some help. So the yoga teacher paired up with friend and carpenter Rudy Hexter, and together they began bringing Grim’s scribbles and design sketches to life.

Six months and $50,000 later and the building was finished. The pals completed the construction in the summer of 2015, whereupon Grim settled on a name for the house. She chose the apt moniker Keva, short for kevala, a name deriving from a Hindu word meaning pure, simple, whole, and peaceful.

