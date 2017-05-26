The 20 Greatest Paintings Stolen And Yet To Be Recovered

ADVERTISEMENT

Paintings by the great artists have always been highly prized objects, from the masters of the Renaissance to the Impressionist painters of the 19th century and the surrealists of the 20th. What’s more, some of those who covet such artifacts will resort to theft to get their hands on the objects of their desire.

The Concert by Johannes Vermeer

Painted around 1664 by the Dutch Master Vermeer and valued at $200 million, The Concert is perhaps the most valuable painting ever to be stolen. Its theft was part of a massive heist in 1990, when two men disguised as cops stole 13 paintings from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston. The artworks were reckoned to be worth a staggering $500 million. What’s more, there’s still a $5 million reward on offer to anyone who helps to retrieve the stolen pieces.

The Storm on the Sea of Galilee by Rembrandt

Rembrandt painted this dramatic masterpiece in 1633. Moreover, it was the only seascape he ever turned his hand to. Born in 1606, Rembrandt was just 27 when he created this painting, and the work has all the vigor of youth in its portrayal of an angry sea. It was another of the pieces stolen from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in the infamous 1990 heist.

