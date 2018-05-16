A Woman Bought A House The Size Of A Garage – But Inside She’s Turned It Into Something Spectacular

ADVERTISEMENT

For most people, 362 square feet is the size of their garage. But for Whitney Leigh Morris and her husband, Adam Winkleman, those dimensions were just enough to create an incredible home on the canals in Venice, California.

To Morris, creativity is a way of life. Not only has she engineered a functional home out of minimal square footage, but she also owns her own business, through which she provides creative direction for clients. She also runs a blog and Instagram based on tiny-home living, the latter of which has 125,000 followers.

Morris’ home, a 1924 craftsman-style cottage where she’s lived since 2011, required her out-of-the-box thinking to make it work for her entire family. Not only do she and her husband live there, but so do their rescued beagles, Stanlee and Sophee, as well as their son West.

